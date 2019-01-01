Thomas Dennerby: India set to snatch Swedish coach from Nigeria?

The South Asian nation are hoping to profit from the possible fallout of the 60-year-old coach with his current employers

The All Football Federation (AIFF) are apparently seeking to secure the services of Thomas Dennerby as the U17 women's team head coach following reports of his plans to quit the job, Goal understands.

According to reports in , the South Asian nation is considering snapping up the Swedish tactician to lead the nation in their maiden Fifa U17 Women's World Cup campaign on home soil.

Dennerby had previously handled the women's team for seven years from 2005 to 2012 and led the European nation to a third-place finish at the 2011 Women's World Cup in .

After the exit of Florence Omagbemi, Dennerby was named the Super Falcons coach in January 2018 and he led the team to a ninth Africa Women's Cup of Nations title in last December.

He later steered the side to a regional WAFU Women's Cup title in May before taking them past the Women's World Cup group stage for the first time since 1999 when they reached the quarterfinal.

However, Dennerby is now threatening to leave due to various complaints and is allegedly is refusing to take charge of the team for the forthcoming Olympic Qualifiers double-header against Cote d'Ivoire.

Being aware of the 60-year-old's current situation, the AIFF are hoping for a favourable outcome when the coach decides on his future with Nigeria.

The India U17 women’s side are handled by Alex Ambrose on an interim basis as they prepare for the maiden Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup to be held on Indian soil, starting on November 2, 2020.