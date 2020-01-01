‘This team was amazing in 1990’ – Milla lauds Argentina-slaying Cameroon squad

The African football great has praised the Indomitable Lions’ squad that silenced the Albicelestes at the 1990 Fifa World Cup

African football legend Roger Milla has labelled the 1990 squad as "amazing".

The Indomitable Lions produced one of the biggest upsets in Fifa World Cup history by stunning powerhouse and at the San Siro.

Making just their second appearance at 1990, Valeri Nepomniachi’s men shocked the South Americans – who were defending champions having won the diadem at 1986.

With the game against the Diego Maradona-captained team goalless at half-time, goalkeeper Nery Pumpido fumbled Francois Omam-Biyik’s 67th-minute header from a free-kick after Nestor Lorenzo’s foul to bow 1-0 to the Africans.

Monday marks the 30th anniversary of the famous World Cup victory, and the 68-year-old took to social media to praise the squad.

“This team was amazing in 1990,” the two-time Africa Player of the Year tweeted.

Fuelled by that triumph, Cameroon went on to top Group B which also included Romania and the Soviet Union, after two wins and a defeat.

Milla’s double powered the Africans to a 2-1 victory over Romania at Bari’s Stadio San Nicola before crumbling 4-0 to the Soviet Union in their last group encounter.

In the Round of 16, Cameroon silenced 2-1 after extra-time after the score stood at 0-0 after full-time. Again, it was Milla’s brace that saw Nepomniachi’s team through with Bernardo Redin’s effort a mere consolation.

However, they had their run stopped by in the quarter-final following a 3-2 loss. Emmanuel Kunde and Ebele Ekeke had scored to cancel out David Platt and Gary Lineker’s goals.



Lineker, though, completed his brace from the penalty mark to send the Three Lions through.

For his impressive outing, Milla was named alongside Salvatore Schillaci and Jurgen Klinsmann in a three-man attack in the All-Star team. He was also crowned as 1990 Africa Player of the Year, the second time he won the award.

At the 1994 edition in the United States, he became the oldest scorer in the competition’s history with a goal in his side’s 6-1 pummeling by .

After a goal-laden career that saw him feature for teams like , , Bastia, and Bastia, as well as 43 goals in 77 international outings, Milla drew the curtain on his football career in 1996.