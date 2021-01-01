'This is for Nigeria' - Super Eagles celebrate 2022 Africa Cup of Nations ticket

Gernot Rohr's men confirmed their spot in the biennial tournament to be hosted by Camerooon between Janaury and February 2022

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has led the team in celebrating their qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The three-time African champions will be making their 19th appearance on the Afcon stage next year after confirming their spot as Group L leaders with a 1-0 victory over Benin.

Sierra Leone’s goalless draw with Lesotho earlier on Saturday already secured Nigeria's qualification for the showpiece and their 1-0 win in Porto-Novo consolidated their dominance in their group.

Paul Onuachu’s stoppage-time header made the difference for Gernot Rohr’s side at Stade Charles de Gaulle which condemned the Squirrels to their first home defeat since June 2013.

Other players who joined in the jubilation are stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who was impressive between the sticks, midfield marshal Wilfred Ndidi, Henry Onyekuru, goalscorer Paul Onuachu, Victor Osimhen and Abdullahi Shehu.