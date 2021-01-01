'This is a war on football!' - Ferdinand 'embarrassed' by Man Utd's involvement in Euro Super League plans

A former Red Devil has branded the breakaway proposal "a disgrace" and says "it goes against everything football is about"

Rio Ferdinand has admitted to being "embarrassed" by Manchester United's involvement in the European Super League plans, which he describes as a declaration of "war on football".

United have agreed on the new continental format designed to replace the Champions League alongside Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham, despite huge opposition from football's top governing bodies and supporters' groups.

Ferdinand has been among those to criticise the proposal, insisting that the core values of the game are now at risk due to what he perceives as a shameless money-grab.

What's been said?

Asked if all of the club's that have agreed to break away should face sanctions, the former Red Devils defender told BT Sport: "100%. I think this breakaway group of teams, this is a war on football. It’s a disgrace. It’s embarrassing. And it goes against everything football is about.

"There’s no consideration for the history, for the people in the different parts of the pyramid below the top, top teams that they’re trying to separate from.

"It’s a disgrace, I can’t believe it. How have they got the audacity to do it in the climate we’re in at the moment with the pandemic around the world?

"I think the element of being anti-competitive goes against everything football is about. Relegation, promotion, being rewarded for winning, being punished for not winning: these are things that add to the value of our game that we love.

"It shows me that these people have no idea what football is about. It’s purely a business transaction, that’s it. There’s no thought for anyone else in the pyramid, there’s no consideration at all. I can’t believe it"

Ferdinand added on United's involvement: "I’m embarrassed. There’s been so many things thrown at the owners over the past few years, but this situation now – to be a part of that group that want to break away and leave everybody for dead – that’s an embarrassment.

"I can’t believe it. I’m sorry, I’m a Man United fan, I love the club, but I can’t stand by and support something like that at all."

What is the European Super League?

It has been reported that a total of 20 clubs will participate in the European Super League including those from England, with AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid having also been confirmed among the founding members of the competition.

The inaugural European Super League season has been slated to commence "as soon as practicable", with fixtures expected to begin at the start of normal club seasons in August.

Clubs will participate in two groups of ten, with home and away fixtures to be played and the top three in each pool automatically securing a spot in the quarter-finals.

Teams in fourth and fifth will have to negotiate a play-off in order to qualify for the final last-eight positions, with a two-legged format set to be used all the way through to the final.

