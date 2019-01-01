'This has one name: Jurgen' - Mourinho salutes Klopp after remarkable Liverpool comeback

The former Manchester United manager has hailed the Reds boss after his side shockingly overcame a three-goal deficit against Barcelona

Jose Mourinho has hailed Jurgen Klopp after the manager inspired his side to a remarkable comeback against .

The Reds entered Tuesday's semi-final second leg trailing 3-0, with their hopes of progression to a second straight final looking dim.

But, driven on by a raucous Anfield, Liverpool stunned Barca 4-0 behind doubles from Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi.

Mourinho, who was sacked by in December, has credited his former Premier League rival for the stunning comeback, or "remontada."

"I didn’t expect it, I said impossible is nothing, I said if it’s possible, Anfield is one of the places to make the impossible be possible," Mourinho told beIN SPORTS.

"But I have to say that for me, this remontada has one name – Jurgen.

"I think this is not about tactics, this is not about philosophy, this is about heart and soul, and a fantastic empathy he created with this group of players.

"They had the risk of finishing a fantastic season without anything to celebrate, and now they are one step from being European champions."

Liverpool will face either or in the Champions League final, and their progression was made all the more stunning by the fact that two members of their vaunted attacking trio, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, were missing through injury on Tuesday.

"I think Jurgen deserves, you know, the work they are doing in Liverpool is fantastic," Mourinho continued.

"But I think this is about him, this is a reflection of his personality, don't give up, a fighting spirit, every player giving everything.

"He’s not crying because he’s missing a player, he’s not crying because they are playing 50 or 60 matches per season.

"Other coaches in other leagues they are crying, saying their players are playing too many matches when they play 30 or 35 matches.

"Everything I think today is about Jurgen’s mentality."

Liverpool will face on Sunday, hoping to win the Premier League title with a victory and a loss or draw against .