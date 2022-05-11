'This gives football a bad name' - Watford slammed by Forest Green as doomed Premier League side appoint Edwards as manager

Forest Green Rovers have blasted Watford over their capture of manager Rob Edwards, with the club stating that the Hornets' pursuit of the coach is the sort of actions that "give football a bad name".

Watford confirmed the former Wales international as Roy Hodgson's successor for next season, with Edwards having guided Rovers to the League Two title this term.

But the manner of his departure has cast a sour note over the newly minted League One outfit, who have hit out at the manner in which their boss has been poached by the Hornets.

What have Rovers said about Edwards' exit?

"FGR confirms the departure of head coach Rob Edwards," the club confirmed in a statement. "Rob was a key part of the team that gained promotion to League One this season.

"We’re disappointed that our support, loyalty and honesty towards Rob has been repaid in this way - with negotiations taking place behind our backs. We had no contact from Watford, from whom we might expect less, but in any event this kind of behaviour gives football a bad name.

"We thank Rob for all his work at FGR - forgive him the manner of his departure and wish him well."

What have Watford said about Edwards' arrival?

In their own statement confirming the arrival of Edwards to the club as Hodgson's successor, the Hornets stressed that they have not conducted discussions in bad faith, pointing to a clause in the former's deal at Rovers that allowed him to talk with other sides.

"Rob had a contractual provision allowing him to leave Forest Green Rovers at any time to discuss employment opportunities at other clubs and the Hornets are delighted to confirm our discussions concluded today," they stated.

Edwards' arrival at Vicarage Road will see him step up two divisions from the 2021-22 campaign, and he will be tasked with securing an immediate return to the top-flight across the 2022-23 campaign.

