'This decision is final!' - Ozil says he will finish career at 'childhood love' Fenerbahce

The 33-year-old has dismissed claims that he will leave the Turkish side soon, insisting he will honour his contract

Mesut Ozil has revealed that he wants to finish his career at Fenerbahce.

Ozil, 33, made the switch to the Turkish giants from Arsenal in January 2021, signing a contract that runs until 2024.

The Germany international was suspended by the club in March and he has revealed that he went six months without being paid.

What has Ozil said about his future?

Despite the issue between him and the Super Lig side, Ozil has dismissed claims that he will soon leave as he insists he will see out his contract and end his career at the club.

He wrote on Twitter: "Recently, I have had to make a statement regarding the allegations made about my career. I had completed my career goal by signing a three-and-a-half-year contract with Fenerbahce, my childhood love, without even getting paid for the first six months.

Son günlerde kariyerim ile ilgi yapılan iddialarla ilgili olarak bir açıklama yapmam zorunlu oldu. İlk 6 ay ücret dahi almadan, çocukluk aşkım olan Fenerbahçe ile 3.5 yıl bir kontrat imzalayarak, kariyer hedefimi tamamlamıştım. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/T59V38B2pV — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 31, 2022

"I repeat with emphasis: I will not end my career in a team other than Fenerbahce. For the duration of my contract, my only goal is to wear our Cubuklu jersey. This decision is very clear and final.

"As per the requirements of professional life, if our management takes a decision about me, I will only respect this attitude. I will work hard and always keep myself ready.

"As I always say, the main thing is Fenerbahce. With my love and respect to the great Fenerbahce fans."

How has Ozil performed at Fenerbahce?

Until his suspension in March, Ozil was in fine form for the Turkish team.

He struggled with injury at some points of the season, but managed to pitch in with eight Super Lig goals in 22 matches.

He also struck once in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt in his team's first game of the competition.

