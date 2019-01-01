Third away victory excites Akwa United coach Rafael Everton

The Promise Keepers’ gaffer posits that the win in Omoku will further boost the confidence of his players ahead of the final games for the season

Akwa United coach Rafael has hailed his players for getting the job done in their Matchday 18 Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) tie away to Go Round at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium, Omoku on Wednesday.

Godspower Aniefiok’s goal in stoppage time gave the Promise Keeper a 1-0 away win; their third of the season and their Brazilian coach is happy with the wonderful result.

heaped praise on his players and he attributed the latest victory to hard work from his lads.

“We are very happy with the outcome of this game. It’s our third away win and it has given us the confidence we needed going into the last four games of the season,” the coach told the club’s official website

“We have been working really hard and the boys are determined to succeed. They played according to my instructions and that is how we got the job done in a grand style.

“We are grateful to God for this wonderful result."

The midweek victory moved the Promise Keepers to 34 points from 18 games as they opened a four-point gap at the top of the NPFL Group B log.

Akwa United will next battle relegation-threatened Yobe Stars in Uyo on Sunday.