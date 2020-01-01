Thiago Silva aiming to add to trophy collection at Chelsea as he targets Premier League & Champions League crowns

The experienced Brazilian defender has enjoyed success at AC Milan and PSG in the past, with his sights now being set on silverware in England

Thiago Silva is determined to add to his trophy collection while on the books at , with the experienced defender setting his sights on Premier League and crowns.

At 36 years of age, the international is approaching the end of a distinguished career.

He is, however, not ready to hang up his boots just yet and is eager to ensure that he bows out on a high whenever the day comes to head off into retirement.

Chelsea have offered him another prominent stage on which to perform in the twilight of his playing days, with the South American snapped up as a free agent over the summer.

A move to was made on the back of eight memorable years at Paris Saint-Germain, while a spell at prior to that delivered more major honours.

Having grown accustomed to picking up medals on an annual basis, Silva says he will be doing all he can to ensure that Frank Lampard’s side secure silverware in 2020-21.

He told the Blues’ official website: “I try to leave a mark wherever I go.

“I left my mark at RS at the start of my career, then at Juventude, then after at Fluminense, then Milan and Paris, and I aim to leave my mark here as well.

“This is my focus and plan, and I’m so scared of letting down people who showed so much belief in me. I aim to work hard and focus a lot on my opponents so that I can make as few mistakes as possible in games to help me and the team perform really well.”

He added: “The choice to join Chelsea wasn’t hard.

“You’re talking about a club with Chelsea’s history, their great and respected shirt, our coaching staff, first and foremost the gaffer who was really successful here playing for Chelsea, and the squad which really caught my eye in terms of the quality of the team.”

Having welcomed the opportunity to take on a new challenge in west London, Silva hopes he can help to get Chelsea back on top of domestic and continental games.

He went on to say of his ambition: “At Milan I won and the Italian Super Cup, and at PSG I won basically everything possible, except the Champions League, we reached the final.

“With Chelsea my main objective is the Premier League, of course. It’d be a dream come true to win it and there’s no doubt we’re looking at winning the Champions League and the cups as well, so it’s a matter of working.

“I think Chelsea aren’t just 11 players, they’ve got a group of 22 players who have what it takes to go far in all competitions.”

Chelsea have made their way into the last-16 of the Champions League, where they will face , while they also sit seventh in the Premier League and are preparing to open another campaign in 2021.