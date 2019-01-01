'They need to pay attention to little details' - Rachael Ayegba tasks Nigeria against South Korea

Despite their losing start, the ex-international has urged the Super Falcons to be vigilant against the Koreans

former international Rachael Ayegba says the Super Falcons need to pay attention to little details in a bid to earn victory against in Grenoble on Wednesday.

The African champions made a bright start to their eighth Women's World Cup campaign against Norway, but eventually bowed 3-0 to the 1995 winners in .

At Stade des Alpes, the Super Falcons will look to bounce back from their opening loss when they take on Yoon Dukyeo's side.

The three-time Finnish Naisten Liiga winner with PK-35 Vantaa, who travelled over 3000km from Finland to cheer the team last Saturday, insists all hopes are not lost yet for Nigeria.

"There is nothing special travelling this far as It was all about supporting my country and my former teammates," Ayegba told Goal.

"The girls actually played well against Norway and look really exposed compared to how we were back in our days.

"There set of players have gained a lot of experience playing for a few years abroad. They were really into it when they started the game.

"The only problem with the girls is that they need to pay attention to little details which were the difference between Nigeria and Norway.

"We had a few chances that if we had taken them would have changed the narrative of the game.

"When you score your opponent early it will put them under pressure as they will be looking at how to score you and also prevent another goal.

"I believe if they can do the way they did in the second half [against Norway] and take their chances early, they will beat South Korea. They still have a good chance. It's not over."

The nine-time African Women's Cup of Nations winners will aim to relaunch their bid for the Round of 16 with a win against the Koreans.