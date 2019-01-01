'They can give more than this' - Tite critical of Brazil after Senegal draw

The Selecao are without a win in three matches after drawing on Thursday and their coach accepted his side were far from their best

Tite admitted he is struggling to get the most out of his players after 's winless streak stretched to a third match with Thursday's 1-1 draw against .

Famara Diedhiou scored a penalty late in the first half of the friendly international to cancel out Roberto Firmino's ninth-minute opener at the Singapore National Stadium.

Brazil drew 2-2 with and lost 1-0 to in last month's friendlies and are on their longest wait for a victory since 2013.

The Copa America champions nearly fell to back-to-back losses as Sadio Mane struck the post for Senegal, leaving coach Tite to accept the criticism aimed his way.

"We were below what we can do. The squad played less than what it can play," Tite said at his post-match news conference.

"It was less competitive than what it can be. The squad can give more than this. This wasn't a good game.

"We need to get results. When we don't, criticism emerges and I have to be mature enough to absorb it."

Tite used a 4-4-2 formation in Singapore, with Neymar starting alongside Firmino in attack.

Neymar earned his 100th cap for Brazil and almost marked the landmark appearance with a goal, only for Alfred Gomis to keep out his effort in first-half stoppage time.

Asked about the forward's performance, Tite admitted the 27-year-old is still getting used to playing regularly again having missed a few months through injury and transfer drama.

"He is getting back to his normal patterns," he said.

"We are also making adjustments for him in the 4-4-2 system, as we're doing within the whole team."

Prior to the match, Tite voiced his displeasure at having to take players away from their clubs with Brazilian sides still in action over the international break.

"When the national team plays there shouldn’t be club games going on," Tite said. "I choose my players and I do it with a heavy heart."

Brazil return to action on Sunday with a friendly at the same ground against with the African nation boasting just one win from their past four games.