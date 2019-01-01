'They are not good at defending' - Norway striker Emilie Nautnes writes off Nigeria

The Arna-Bjørnar forward thinks the Super Falcons are poor at the back and backs her side to rain goals in Reims

Norway forward Emilie Nautnes has disclosed her side's readiness to light up the Stade Auguste-Delaune with goals when they take on on Saturday.

The Arna-Bjørnar star, who has scored only a goal in her six appearances for the Grasshoppers, is playing in her first Women's World Cup in .

Martin Sjögren's side holds an advantage on head-to-head, having defeated the Super Falcons in all their three previous meetings, with at least three goals on each occasion.

Saturday's encounter will be the fourth meeting between the two experienced nations, having both appeared on the world stage in all previous seven editions.

The 20-year-old, who will be suiting up against her club teammate Ngozi Ebere, believes her side will punish the Africans' defensive frailty in .

"Our first [2019 Women's World Cup] match is against Nigeria," Nautnes told RFI.

"Their strength is that they are good physically and they have good forwards.

"But they are not quite as good at defending. So, I hope we can score a lot of goals."

With France's 4-0 triumph over in Paris on Friday, Norway, who are 1995 winners, will be aiming for a winning start in style against Nigeria in the second Group A game.