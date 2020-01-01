'There is no care' - Mourinho critical of Premier League scheduling ahead of RB Leipzig tie

Spurs take on Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon before a European tie with RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening

Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has criticised the Premier League for the scheduling of his side’s match against on Sunday.

Spurs travel to Villa Park for their 2 pm kick off with Dean Smith’s side, before hosting German outfit in the just three days later.

In contrast, their upcoming European opponents host on Saturday afternoon.

The outspoken Portuguese has had previous issues with the Premier League’s scheduling and has once again been left frustrated with the situation surrounding his team’s fixtures.

“Friday night, Leicester vs ,” said Mourinho. “Why?”

“Do they have a Champions League game next week? No. Not Leicester, not Wolves. Wolves have a game on Thursday.

“We are the team in that plays a Champions League game on Tuesday; we don't play Friday, we don't play Saturday, we play Sunday. I don't think it is normal.

“You can tell me it was because your game was chosen to be on TV on Sunday at 12 o'clock and I ask you, in the other five matches of the Premier League this weekend, is there not another one that could be played on Sunday?

“It's as simple as that.

“That's the only thing I say – there is no care. They just chose what they want and they don't think how they can hurt an English team.

“And in this case we are going to be hurt because we are going to play on Sunday at 2 o'clock when we could perfectly play on Saturday or Friday night?”

Mourinho will then make a return to Stamford Bridge just three days after Spurs’ European meeting with Leipzig, with his side taking on on Saturday afternoon, another game which the boss believes has been irresponsibly scheduled.

“It’s a very difficult week for us, and then, of course, we would like to play Chelsea on the Sunday after Leipzig, but no [we play] on Saturday,” added Mourinho.

“And we would like to play Saturday 5pm – but instead we play 12 o’clock. So it’s a really hard week for us – Sunday Villa, Wednesday Leipzig, Saturday Chelsea.”