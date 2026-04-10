Mexican striker Julián Quiñones, who plays for Al-Qadsia, continues to deliver standout performances in the Saudi Roshen League, cementing his status as one of the competition’s brightest talents.

Cañones has netted 26 times this term, putting him level at the top of the scoring charts with Englishman Ivan Toney of Al-Ahli.

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In response, Al-Qadisiyah’s hierarchy is pushing for a swift contract extension that would keep the 29-year-old in yellow until 2030.

According to the report, the club is also set to improve his terms and extend his stay until 2030.

According to Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at around €12 million. He joined Al-Qadisiyah from América two seasons ago and is already under contract until 30 June 2028.

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Before his move to the Saudi Pro League, Kenyonis shone for América, scoring 23 goals and providing 10 assists in a single season, and helping the club win three titles. He previously played for Atlas Guadalajara and Tigres, and has earned 20 caps for the Mexico national team.

With Al-Qadisiyah, he enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign (2024–2025), registering 20 goals and 10 assists in 28 outings. This term he has already appeared in 25 Roshen League games, scoring 26 goals and supplying two assists, while adding four more in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.

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