‘The quality is there’ – Barcelona legend Eto’o rates La Liga as world’s best league

The Cameroon and Barcelona icon believes the Spanish top-flight remains the world's best league

is the world’s best league according to four-time African Footballer of the Year Samuel Eto’o.

During his trophy-laden career which spanned over two decades, the 39-year-old featured for , and Real Mallorca before having further spells in , , , and .



His biggest success was achieved at Barca where he won two Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles and placed third in the Fifa World Player of the Year vote for 2005.

Speaking to Goal during his visit to Lagos as part of La Liga’s effort in promoting the league across the globe, the ambassador claims the Spanish top-flight remains the best based on its "quality".

More teams

“It is normal for every league to do a promotion, but La Liga speaks for itself, the quality is there,” Eto’o told Goal.

“I played there for 15 years and every top player in the world wants to play in La Liga and I think it’s the best in the world.”

Apart from the Cameroonian, several Africans like Mutiu Adepoju, Geremi Njitap, Gbenga Okunowo, Yaya Toure, and Emmanuel Adebayor, amongst others, have graced the league – while leaving an indelible mark.

“There is not that much difference between African Players that come to play in and the Spanish players that already play in Spain in general,” continued Eto’o when asked about how Africans have impacted La Liga.

“The culture is the same and the mentality is the same. We used to say that tactically, African players weren’t that good.

“But right now, there are African players in the top leagues all over the world. So, there’s not much difference between them.”