The NFF must strengthen Watford ties in 2022

The Nigerian football fraternity was ablaze over the refusal of Watford to release Emmanuel Dennis to the Super Eagles ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

To further fuel the outrage from Nigerian and African fans, news broke over the weekend that Senegal's Football Federation are also at loggerheads with the club, who initally refused to release Ismaila Sarr to the Teranga Lions for the tournament.

Watford initially insisted that Sarr, who is recovering from an injury and being eased back into regular football, was unfit to travel and represent the Teranga Lions, who consider the winger a key part of their squad and are likely to give him a key role at the Nations Cup.

The English side are one of the hardest hit clubs in this period, losing William Troost-Ekong, Adam Masina and Imran Louza to their various nations.

But for the Dennis technicality and an injury to Etebo and the pending Sarr situation with the Senegal FA, the number of players leaving Vicarage Road for Cameroon would have gone up to six, not to mention Maduka Okoye.

Watford are desperately 'baring fangs' to keep players

It is no surprise that the club is doing all they can to keep these players, who are key figures in the team, as they enter the most important stretch of their season.

Troost-Ekong, the vice-captain of the Super Eagles, who has been rotated in and out of Watford's squad has been allowed to leave for Afcon while Dennis has not, with the club citing various reasons that are dubious at best.

The latest show from Watford with Sarr perhaos solidifies the hypothesis that the Hornets are deliberately preventing Dennis from representing Nigeria and this could prove troublesome in the coming months.

The NFF will have more business with Watford

In November, Nigeria's new first choice goalkeeper Okoye signed for Watford from Sparta Rotterdam, but will remain with the Dutch side for the rest of the season.

This means that by the start of next season, the club will now employ four Nigerians who are very key to the current Super Eagles setup. This also means that the NFF will be in contact a lot more with Vicarage Road.

With all that has gone down in the past few days, there is a need for the NFF to find ways to liaise with the club so that there will be no issues going forward.

Watford's African contingent will be looking to play key roles for their countries in order to return on a high to help their side fight for their right to another Premier League season.

Troost-Ekong will be captaining Nigeria whenever captain Ahmed Musa doesn't start as the Super Eagles face Group D rivals Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau on their way to a fourth Afcon title.

Louza and Masina will be linking up with the Atlas Lions of Morocco to help them take on their Group C opponents Ghana, Comoros and Gabon as they look for a second Afcon title.