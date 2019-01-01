'The most important thing is the three points' - Sadio Mane

The Reds toiled hard for victory at the weekend, and the Senegalese superstar is pleased with the outcome

Sadio Mane has stated that getting three points against in Saturday's Premier League tie at Anfield was the 'most important thing'.

It looked like the Reds' perfect start to the season would come to an end after James Maddison cancelled out Mane's first-half strike 10 minutes from time.

Jurgen Klopp's men, however, got a lifeline from the penalty spot after Marc Albrighton tripped Mane in the box in added time, and James Milner duly converted.

"To be honest, I think it was a really, really tough game, Mane told the club website.

"We knew that before and expected it. We played the [on Wednesday] and now we carry on with this intense game. But it's normal, it's the Premier League and we have to expect it all the time.

"At the end of the day, the most important thing is the three points, it doesn't matter how tired we are.

"I think it would have been so important for us to keep managing the game, but sometimes it's not easy because Leicester is a very, very good team and caused us many problems. They equalised the game and that's why in football you never give up, that's what we try to do as a team.

"At the end of the game, we got a penalty. To be honest, we just have to say we deserved to win this game."

have now won eight out of eight Premier League games with a maximum 24 points earned.

They are eight points clear of closest title challengers and reigning champions , who lost 2-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Mane's attention will now shift to the national team, with the Teranga Lions set to face in a friendly on Thursday.