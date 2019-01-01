'The manager isn't the problem' - Leno says there is a 'gap' between Arsenal and top teams

Leno is keen to see the uncertainty left by Unai Emery's sacking resolved but recognises it is ultimately up to the players to turn things around

goalkeeper Bernd Leno believes that the club's problems go far beyond the identity of their manager, and pointed to the Gunners' mentality as a weakness.

The crisis in north London deepened on Sunday as romped to a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne came up with a double while Raheem Sterling also got his name on the scoresheet in a chastening result for Freddie Ljungberg's men.

Arsenal have now won just once in their last nine Premier League games, leaving the Gunners adrift in mid-table.

But while speculation over the permanent successor to Unai Emery continues to circulate, Leno insists that the squad should look within to solve their issues.

"After four or five minutes the game was done. I think in the first half we deserved this result. In the second half we couldn't touch the ball and also couldn't create the chances," the shot-stopper told Sky Sports after the final whistle.

"At the moment we have to say there is a gap between [the top] teams. We have the quality but when you see the games we miss intensity, we are not fresh in our minds.

"It is good we have a week to work a little bit and speak about this situation, we have to change something in our minds."

Leno underlined his support for Ljungberg, but admitted that more certainty over the managerial situation would be welcome.

"It's good to know what is in the future or in the next weeks but that is not our job - it is the job of the club. We accept Freddie, he is doing a good job," he added.

"I don't think the manager is the problem, everyone has to look at himself and be honest at himself. If everyone was giving everything today - I think the mentality is the main thing."

Arsenal now lie in ninth in the Premier League standings, seven points behind and the final qualification place.

Leno and his team-mates will be hoping for better fortunes next Saturday, when they visit , prior to another match on the road on Boxing Day against Bournemouth.