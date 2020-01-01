'The manager gives us freedom' - Alexander-Arnold explains Liverpool tactics

The fullback saluted both the manager and the Anfield crowd after starring in a 3-2 win over West Ham

Trent Alexander-Arnold praised Jurgen Klopp's ability to get the best out of players after the full-back's starring role in 's 3-2 victory over West Ham.

The runaway Premier League leaders had to overcome a second-half deficit on Monday to clinch an 18th-straight Premier League triumph, equalling 's competition record in the process.

Alexander-Arnold played a key role in the winner, setting up Sadio Mane in the 81st minute, having already provided the cross for Georginio Wijnaldum's early opener at Anfield.

More teams

The 21-year-old's two assists against the Hammers takes him up to 25 in the Premier League, a tally only Cesc Fabregas and Wayne Rooney reached at a younger age than the defender.

"There are instructions from the manager, there is a game plan and a way we have to play," Alexander-Arnold explained on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"Not every game is the same. The opposition set up differently, meaning there is different tactics we have to do. But the manager gives us freedom, he understands the players' qualities.

"That's massive for us. It gives us that freedom to go and express ourselves as much as possible.

"We are an attacking side. We want to create chances and be scoring goals, be hurting opponents. The best way of that is to get players forward and create as many chances as possible."



Local lad Alexander-Arnold thanked the Anfield crowd, as well as his boss, admitting the home support had helped to inspire the second-half comeback.

Article continues below

"We've dominated the game and tried to create as many chances as possible, but we're happy with the win, that's the main thing," he said. "But there are a lot of things to get right.

"The fans were massively with us, especially when we went behind. It's a massive help to have fans like that.

"For us, we just try to keep going, that's the mindset drilled into us by the manager. It paid off in the end."