'The idea is to win the Champions League and move to a big club' - Djorkaeff reveals plan for PSG star Mbappe

The France striker has yet to lift European football's biggest club competition - but doing so in Paris could also spark his departure

Kylian Mbappe plans on winning the at before moving on to a “big club”, according to former PSG midfielder and current club ambassador Youri Djorkaeff.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of frenzied speculation in recent months, with rumours suggesting some of the game’s biggest clubs are readying a sizeable offer to lure him away from the Parc des Princes.

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Premier League champions Liverpool are among those to be linked with a blockbuster move for the World Cup winner, who is out of contract in Paris at the end of the 2021-22 season.

More teams

Now in his fourth season at PSG, Mbappe has won every domestic club trophy in , though the Champions League continues to elude him.

He came agonisingly close to lifting the famous trophy last summer, but saw his side fall at the final hurdle courtesy of a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

Former France international Djorkaeff believes Mbappe plans on lifting the Champions League before moving on in a quest to win silverware in other major leagues across the globe.

"I think that Mbappe will always have the right opportunity," he told Parisfans. “Now he's on a project. He is entering his fourth year in Paris, he's a young player. I don't see him staying at PSG for 10 years.

"His future is to win titles on all continents, something few French people have done.

“Last year he had a great opportunity to win the Champions League. Unfortunately, he didn't. This year he will still have the opportunity. The ideal [scenario] is that he wins it and then after he signs in a big club. Everyone will be happy.”

Djorkaeff also foresees a scenario in which Mbappe leaves PSG without capturing European football’s greatest prize.

Article continues below

He says it would be “tough” if that proved to be the case, but would not blame the striker if he did move on before lifting the Champions League with PSG.

“It will be a regret for him, but you can't blame the failure of a club on a single player,” added the former and midfielder.

“Mbappe represents the club, but there are too many things that come into play. But it would be a regret for him."