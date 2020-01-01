‘The google of our family’ – Mikel pens romantic Mother's Day message

The 32-year-old midfielder joined the world in honouring motherhood by celebrating the mother of his twins

Former and Trabzonspor midfielder John Obi Mikel has decided to celebrate his 'love' Olga Diyachenko on the occasion of the 2020 Mother's Day.

Mikel who returned to during the week following the termination of his contract at Trabzonspor said it 'is amazing to be home with his love'.

The ex- international left the Turkish Super Lig side by mutual consent on Tuesday over fears of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the suspension of the Turkish league on Thursday, Mikel said he is not comfortable playing football during this difficult period - a protest which led to the termination of his deal.

Diyachenko, who is the mother of their set of twins, supported the 32-year-old’s decision for placing the family first in his career.

In his appreciation post on Sunday, Mikel thanked his partner for her sacrifices.

“Happy Mother’s Day my love, we love you so much, you are the rock of our family, we can do nothing without you. You know it all, the google of our family,” Mikel wrote on Instagram.

“We love and cherish you, wonderful and amazing mother to our two little peanuts. Love you so much my love, amazing to be home now.”

The former Chelsea star is now a free agent after leaving Trabzonspor, and he has ruled out a return to the club.

When asked about his future, Mikel said defeating the coronavirus is a priority before choosing his next destination, and he does not rule out a move within England.

“I hope (there will be offers from elsewhere). I hope I will be back out on the pitch once everything is settled and everyone is back at work, everything is back to normal. I want to be out there as soon as possible. But we have to defeat this virus first," he told the Athletic.

“I am looking forward to my next chapter. I don’t know where it’s going to be. I want to be closer to home, somewhere in England maybe. But we will see what happens. The best option is where I will go.

“In the meantime, my girls will help keep me fit! I will be in the gym too and if I can, I will do some running outside.”