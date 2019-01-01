'The errors were obvious' - Southgate demands England improvement after wild victory over Kosovo

The Three Lions thrilled in attack on Tuesday but their manager lamented several sloppy moments at the back

Gareth Southgate said that made poor defensive mistakes in Tuesday's thrilling 5-3 defeat of Kosovo and has demanded that his side improve.

Raheem Sterling shone with a goal and three assists as England came from behind in an entertaining qualifying clash in .

Jadon Sancho struck his first international goals, with Harry Kane also on target, although the usually impeccable Three Lions captain failed to convert a second-half penalty.

Sancho has become the first player born in 2000 or later to score for England in the match, while Sterling tallied his eighth goal in his last eight appearances for England, as the Man City man continues his red-hot scoring form.

Kosovo, though, forced regular mistakes from the Nations League semi-finalists, including in the first minute when a Michael Keane lapse led to Valon Berisha's opener.

Berisha would later profit again after Declan Rice gave the ball away too easily, while a Harry Maguire challenge resulted in Vedat Muriqi scoring a spot-kick.

England ultimately had too much firepower thanks to Sterling and Sancho but Southgate was under no illusions about the work to do in defence.

"It had its moments! A bizarre game really," Southgate told ITV after England extended their 100 per cent record in Group A.

"There were obvious poor errors for goals but I'm really pleased with the composure we showed.

"We had devastating attacking play throughout and we used the ball well.

"The mistakes were obvious, the errors, we have to be better. The players don't need me to tell them that.

"The outstanding parts of our play were obvious, the errors were obvious."

Despite the mistakes, England are in prime position to qualify for Euro 2020, having now won all four of their qualifying matches thus far.

Article continues below

The Three Lions have scored 19 and conceded four while cruising to wins over the , Montenegro, Bulgaria and Kosovo.

The Czechs are in second place in Group A, but are three points behind England with one more game played than Southgate's side.

England return to action next month with away trips to the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.