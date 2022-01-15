‘The Eagles are super and soaring’ – Twitter celebrates Nigeria win over Sudan

Football enthusiasts across social media have commended the Super Eagles following their 3-1 victory over Sudan at the 2021 Africa Cup of the Nations.

Saturday's result at the Roumde Adjia Stadium was Nigeria's second win in Cameroon and it secured their qualification to the Round of 16.

Samuel Chukwueze gave the West Africans an early lead with his third-minute strike and they doubled it on the stroke of half-time through Taiwo Awoniyi's header.

After the interval, Moses Simon capped his man-of-the-match performance with a fine individual goal in the 46th minute.

Nigeria's performances in Cameroon have earned praise for Eguavoen who took up the role of head coach on an interim capacity in December as the country guns for a fourth Afcon title.

Shatta Wale when he finds out Nigeria has now won 2 games in a row pic.twitter.com/vTkLtITRFC — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@_AsiwajuLerry) January 15, 2022

One of the sweetest times to be Nigerian is when watching the Super Eagles 🦅 play well🥳🥳#AFCON2022 — O'Semilore❤💝 (@O_Sheymelore) January 15, 2022

A stellar performance from the Super Eagles. Keep soaring🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬⚽⚽💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿 #TeamNigeria — The Learned Hoodlum #EndSARS (@PurpleHirbiscus) January 15, 2022

Super Eagles are the strongest team in AFCON presently#TeamNigeria — Tomiwa Olubiire (@TheAfrikaboyTAB) January 15, 2022

Go super eagles! We move 💪🏾 https://t.co/ULvYjv0t4a — Eniola 🤎 (@OluwaCici) January 15, 2022

Super Eagles making Nigerians proud and happy. That's how it should be — Annie (@Annie10055648) January 15, 2022

The team is not sharp enough....playing cameroun and Senegal will be a big challenge...they are still jittery....funny how most of the players are left footers and can only play with 1 leg....we need to show class....so far team have been average — Segun Abin...... (@Segelabams) January 15, 2022

If Osimhen were here, Nigeria would be top scorer at this tournament. The drop-off in quality when Awoniyi goes off and Umar comes on is very visible. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) January 15, 2022

This Nigeria team is too big for this Afcon competition, we need something bigger, give us teams like Germany or France please. — valking ♔ 🇦🇷 (@_VALKlNG) January 15, 2022

Ghanaians watching Nigeria score 3 goals in a game with their 247 constant light pic.twitter.com/BAyEgDTPHd — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) January 15, 2022

Moses Simon gave a pass; still ran to convert the chance. Has been mad impressive at #AFCON2021 . Tricky, fast, always looking to take on opponents & draw fouls. Only thing missing sometimes has been his final ball. Rohr was playing this talent as a defender. 🥺😭 #TeamNigeria — E (@iamOkon) January 15, 2022

Rohr has blood on his hands for what he did to Moses Simon. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) January 15, 2022

Nigeria's Moses Simon just reminded us of Zidane with that 360-skill #AFCON2021 — Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) January 15, 2022