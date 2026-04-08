Ayub Oufkir, the highly rated youngster at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, has ignited speculation over his international future after impressing for the Netherlands’ youth teams. The 20-year-old, who has Moroccan roots, is eligible to represent both the “Netherlands” and the “Lions of the Atlas”, and his recent form has prompted fans on both sides to lobby for his services.

Oufkir, 20, of Moroccan descent, has yet to be contacted by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, even as Morocco actively pursues dual-nationality talents.

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Meanwhile, on a separate front, former U.S. president Donald Trump has called for a ban on transgender players at the World Cup, a proposal that has sparked widespread debate within global football governance.

Meanwhile, Iran unveils contingency plans to secure its own World Cup participation. Speaking to Dutch outlet VoetbalPrimeur, later relayed by Moroccan publication La Botola, Ouahabi stressed, “I’m fully focused on the Dutch national team and will always give my best whenever I’m called up.”

Speaking to Dutch outlet VoetbalPrimeur, whose remarks were relayed by Moroccan publication Al-Batal, the forward said, “I am currently focusing on the Dutch national team and aim to give my best every time I am called up.”

The young striker continued: “I play for the Netherlands and feel very comfortable in the squad, but I haven’t made my final decision yet, and all options remain open.”

Oufkir had caught the eye during the recent international break, scoring a goal and providing an assist on his debut for the Netherlands Under-21s, helping secure a 2-1 victory over Belgium.

The AZ Alkmaar forward admitted the experience had exceeded his expectations, saying, “This is something you always dream of. Pulling on the national jersey gives me a huge boost, and I’ve felt that recently. It’s a truly wonderful feeling.”

Oufkir was also a key member of the Netherlands Under-19 side that won last summer’s European Championship, further underlining his status as a player to watch.