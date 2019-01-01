‘The destroyer of the Brazilians’ –Twitter reacts to Aribo’s performance in Nigeria vs Brazil
Football fans have hailed the performance of Joe Aribo in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Brazil in Sunday’s international friendly in Singapore.
The Rangers midfielder was afforded his second appearance for the three-time African champions and produced an outstanding showing.
Aribo opened the scoring for the Super Eagles in the 35th minute, beating his marker in the area before firing a close-range shot into the net.
Casemiro’s second-half strike, however, saved the South Americans from blushes as the West Africans claimed their first draw against the five-time world champions.
The effort is the second from the 23-year-old Aribo, after scoring on his Super Eagles debut against Ukraine in September.
The midfielder’s displays against the South Americans have drawn applauds from football enthusiasts on social media.
#BRANGA— Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) October 13, 2019
Dear Joe Aribo,
My God will immensely bless you and your football career. Na baller you be!
Signed,
Proud Nigerians. pic.twitter.com/G07vr4UrwR
That was a hard-fought draw against five-time world champion, Brazil. Joe Aribo was really impressive in the midfield while Chukwueze, Iwobi and Osimhen led the attack well. I just think Tammy Abraham would have been a good back up to Osimhen in this squad. Good match! #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/0IUkRQofz9— ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) October 13, 2019
⚽ vs. Ukraine— Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) October 13, 2019
⚽ vs. Brazil
Joe Aribo won't forget these moments in a hurry.
The CM we need. The CM we have.#BRANGA #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/fuRbBfeCE5
#BRANGA— Naija_boi🇳🇬 (@TiCruz9) October 13, 2019
Brazil: we have Neymar , coutino
Aribo: pic.twitter.com/lIcP73uxz7
Joe Aribo appreciation tweet— uztalks (@uztalks) October 13, 2019
Like and retweet if you think
Joe Aribo deserves the super eagles number 10 shirt #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/sq8twEZWWx
Speaking of Joe Aribo, he has just put Super Eagles in front with a very beauty solo move. The future no.10. #BRANGA https://t.co/w0OpsPSVDN— Godwin D'Pundit ⚽™ (@GodwinOdiko) October 13, 2019
Okay, let's decide this once and for all.— Naija Banters (@NaijaBanters) October 13, 2019
RT for Joe Aribo
Like for Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori#BRANGA #NGABRA pic.twitter.com/qxpCBdkwE7
Joe Aribo,— Akinpelumi Akinboye (@theakinakinboye) October 13, 2019
First of his name,
The destroyer of the Brazilian defence
I hail thee sir#BRANGA pic.twitter.com/RdvMGOcBGV
-Joe Aribo scores 1st goal against Ukraine— Lérd Chigbo ā (@itschigbo) October 13, 2019
Ukraine equalizes, game ends 2-2
Again
-Joe Aribo scores first goal against Brazil
Brazil equalize, game ends 1-1
-Joe Aribo to his teammates #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/7oMHl5eXzJ
Tammy Abraham watching Joe Aribo score his second international goal for Nigeria while he (Tammy) was called to play for just 5mins for England #BRANGA #ngabra pic.twitter.com/K18R4wku3b— The Hénry Nevoír (@Hxnry_Nevoir) October 13, 2019
Move over Tammy Abraham! Joe Aribo is @NGSuperEagles' main man #BRANGA— Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) October 13, 2019