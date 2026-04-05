The deal is done... Zidane fulfils his dream after years of waiting

The countdown has begun for the return of Zinedine Zidane, the former Real Madrid manager, to the world of coaching via the French national team – a role Zizou has long dreamed of and for which he has turned down numerous offers.

Zidane is expected to succeed Didier Deschamps, the French national team manager, who announced his departure from Les Bleus several months ago, with the 2026 World Cup set to be his final appearance with the team.

Previous reports had revealed the steps taken by the former Real Madrid manager, and that his return to coaching, this time with a national team, was a foregone conclusion.

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According to the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’ on Sunday, Zidane has “finalised his agreement with the French Football Federation” to take charge of the French national team after the 2026 World Cup, following a four-year hiatus from coaching after his second spell with Real Madrid.

Over the past few weeks, Zidane received an offer to return immediately to manage one of the major clubs, but his response was decisive, forcing the club in question to look for another manager, according to "AS".

The manager, who won three consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid, explained that his future had already been decided and that the agreement, which had been in place for some time with the French Football Federation, had now been finalised.

During his time away from coaching, Zidane received numerous offers, and his name was repeatedly linked with a potential return to Real Madrid, the only club he has ever managed during his career, alongside the reserve team.

Despite some tension following his departure in 2021, his relationship with the club’s management has returned to normal.

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In recent years, Zidane has focused on following the footballing careers of his sons: Luca at Granada, Theo at Córdoba, and Elías with the youth team at Real Betis. He has also made a habit of attending Real Madrid matches at the Santiago Bernabéu from a private box. He also closely followed the Algerian national team’s matches during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite the numerous offers he received, including a massive bid from Al-Hilal, as well as interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, Zidane’s options were limited and clear in his mind: either to manage the French national team or to return to Real Madrid, without considering any other destination.