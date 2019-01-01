Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

‘The comeback kings’ – Fans react to Super Eagles victory against Lesotho

Comments()
Shengolpix
Football enthusiasts have applauded Gernot Rohr’s men after coming from behind to secure victory against the Crocodiles

Football fans have reacted to the performance of Nigeria in their 4-2 win against Lesotho in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game.

The three-time African champions, who came from behind to defeat the Republic of Benin in their opening game in Group L on Wednesday, displayed a similar showing at Setsoto Stadium.

Masoabi Nkoto put the Crocodiles in front in the 11th minute before Alex Iwobi levelled for Gernot Rohr’s men moments before the half-hour mark.

Editors' Picks

Samuel Chukwueze then gave the Super Eagles the lead in the 38th minute before Victor Osimhen’s brace completed the impressive comeback despite a late own goal from Chidozie Awaziem.

Article continues below

The victory ensured the West Africans strengthen their position at the top of the group with six points from two games.

Following the display in Maseru, Nigerian football supporters have taken to the social media to hail the Super Eagles.

 

Close