‘The comeback kings’ – Fans react to Super Eagles victory against Lesotho

Football enthusiasts have applauded Gernot Rohr’s men after coming from behind to secure victory against the Crocodiles

Football fans have reacted to the performance of in their 4-2 win against Lesotho in Sunday’s qualifying game.

The three-time African champions, who came from behind to defeat the Republic of Benin in their opening game in Group L on Wednesday, displayed a similar showing at Setsoto Stadium.

Masoabi Nkoto put the Crocodiles in front in the 11th minute before Alex Iwobi levelled for Gernot Rohr’s men moments before the half-hour mark.

Samuel Chukwueze then gave the Super Eagles the lead in the 38th minute before Victor Osimhen’s brace completed the impressive comeback despite a late own goal from Chidozie Awaziem.

The victory ensured the West Africans strengthen their position at the top of the group with six points from two games.

Following the display in Maseru, Nigerian football supporters have taken to the social media to hail the Super Eagles.

We never win in the green jersey, it brings bad luck yen yen. 🙄



FACT: Jersey colour no dey play ball. Na sense. Gbese!!!🕺🏽 #LESNGA #AFCON2021Q #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/sMhxtTopgK — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) November 17, 2019

Nuggets from Nigeria vs Lesotho #AFCON2021Q:



• Super Eagles away jersey hoodoo is now in the past (the 'superstitious' ill-fated green jersey)



• At 20 years, Osimhen is Nigeria's present and future.



• Gernot Rohr gets better & better with his team management. #LESNGA — Victor-the-Mascot (@vikkymascot) November 17, 2019

Congratulations to the Super Eagles and to all Nigerians. Special shout out to Osimhen and also to our coach Rohr. He has brought so much stability to the Super Eagles in recent years #LESNGA — Oke Umurhohwo (@OkeStalyf) November 17, 2019

This Super Eagles set-up are well on course to better the Golden generation of 1994. With the right support, coaching and preparations, I see this team becoming the best ever to have donned the Green and White colours for Nigeria. Brilliant team! #LESNGA pic.twitter.com/hwteVz77jO — CHIDUBEM NJOKU (@ChidubemNJ) November 17, 2019