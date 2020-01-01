'Thanks for the amazing goals' - Guingamp write farewell message to Oparanozie

The French outfit had parted ways with the Nigeria star after six years and they are thanking the striker and wishing her good luck for the future

have wished Desire Oparanozie luck for the future after the striker left the French women's top-flight club, thanking her for the 'amazing goals'.

After the premature end of the remaining matches in due to the coronavirus pandemic, Oparanozie ended her six-year-long career with the French outfit.



Goal broke the news a week ago following reports the club released six players, including the former Super Falcons captain in preparation for their 2020-21 season, according to French tabloid the Telegram.

Other players also affected alongside Oparanozie were Manon Toti, Juliette Merle, Ekaterina Tyryshkina, Carlin Hudson and Agathe Fauvel, while Mali striker Aissata Traore and midfielder Jeannette Yango were retained.

The 26-year-old joined the Division 1 Feminine side following a short spell at Turkish women's top-flight club Ataşehir Belediyespor in 2014 and scored more than 45 goals in 106 appearances during her sojourn with the French side.



And Guingamp, who the Super Falcons star captained to a French Women's Cup semi-final before the Covid-19 outbreak, has now given their thanks to the Nigerian, who they believe will thrive with her next club.

“We’ll miss you Oparanozie. Thanks for your smile and all the amazing goals. Good luck with your new challenge,” the club wrote on Twitter.

We’ll miss you @oparanozie9

Thanks for you smile and all these amazing goals ⚽️🙏❤️🖤

Good luck for your new challenge 🔜 https://t.co/wVpF8iQnlL — En Avant Guingamp (@EAGuingamp) May 18, 2020





The club's message was coming on the heels of Oparanozie's confirmation of her departure from the club along with her farewell message where she scored six goals in 12 matches, including a 40m stunner against Paris.



Before joining Guingamp from , she previously starred for Bayelsa and Delta Queens in Nigeria before launching her professional career in Europe with an initial loan to Turkish side Luleburgaz 39 Spor in 2011.



In 2012, She later joined Russian giants Rossiyanka, where she scored twice in 11 games, with one of her goals for Rossiyanka coming in her first-ever Uefa Women's campaign against Sparta Praha the same year.

She moved on from the Russian side to German club on a two-year deal, but only managed to feature in one match for the senior team and later being relegated to the B-team which saw her return to Turkey with Atasehir.



“After six fantastic years playing in France for Guingamp, I won’t be continuing with them for the next season. I will be starting a new chapter,” Oparanozie said in a video message posted on Twitter.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the club, the board members, the coaching crew, my teammates and most importantly the fans. Thank you for those amazing years."

Après six ans à jouer pour En Avant Guingamp, je vais commencer un nouveau chapitre. Je tiens à remercier tous les membres de l'équipe, et les fans, pour ces années incroyables. Merci beaucoup. pic.twitter.com/SBFHMhxSlE — oparanozie desire (@oparanozie9) May 18, 2020



Oparanozie, who captained Nigeria to the Women’s World Cup stage for the first time in 20 years last year, is now a free agent and is expected to secure a new club in the coming weeks.