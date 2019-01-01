Arsenal

'Thank you for absolutely nothing' - Nigeria fans react as Arsenal sack Emery

Comments()
Getty
Football enthusiasts including Arsenal fans in the West African country took to social media to react after the Spaniard was dismissed

Nigeria fans are apparently excited by Arsenal's decision to sack Unai Emery as the club's manager on Friday.

After their 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, the Gunners released a statement that they had parted ways with Emery and his coaching crew, 18 months after he took over at the helm.

The club's decision came as a relief for Nigerians who saw it as the right step after their seven-game winless streak across all competitions, with assistant coach Freddie Ljungberg tasked to oversee the first-team in an interim role.

Editors' Picks

Close