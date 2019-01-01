'Thank you for absolutely nothing' - Nigeria fans react as Arsenal sack Emery
Nigeria fans are apparently excited by Arsenal's decision to sack Unai Emery as the club's manager on Friday.
After their 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, the Gunners released a statement that they had parted ways with Emery and his coaching crew, 18 months after he took over at the helm.
The club's decision came as a relief for Nigerians who saw it as the right step after their seven-game winless streak across all competitions, with assistant coach Freddie Ljungberg tasked to oversee the first-team in an interim role.
Ozil entering Arsenal changing room after hearing Unai Emery has been Sacked like 💃💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/ThrXukNHKL— Dat Osas Cruz (@theOsasCruz) November 29, 2019
Who did this to unai Emery😂 pic.twitter.com/wrn8MMUKZN— #hashtag (@hashtagklassic) November 29, 2019
Tottenham sacked Mauricio Pochettino even when he got them Champions league finals last season!— 📌Professor Bolanlè Esq.🗨 (@BolanleCole) November 29, 2019
Arsenal just sacked Unai Emery for lack of competency!
Chelsea and Man U once sacked Jose Mourinho!
But Nigerians compensates failures with 2nd terms.
Unai Emery sacked!!!— Nigga Daddy 🚀 (@tunji96) November 29, 2019
Hats off Arsenal 🙌🏼🙌🏼.
Sacking Unai Emery on Black Friday to get discount off his payout and a new manager pic.twitter.com/8tOdmZ044e
Emery sacked— CHISOM (@_PLICE) November 29, 2019
Arsenal fans: pic.twitter.com/wWFG3uiobZ
Unai Emery has been Sacked!— OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) November 29, 2019
What a good ebening to be an Arsenal fan.. pic.twitter.com/JO2EBxNZPt
Dear Unai Emery— OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) November 29, 2019
Thank you for absolutely nothing, you wont be missed!
Signed
Arsenal fans Worldwide. pic.twitter.com/ZsEQ8A68Di
Arsenal fired Unai Emery on the day Fireboy dropped his album....— Borrowed boyfriend (@theonlymubbie) November 29, 2019
On some Gbas Gbos level😀😀 pic.twitter.com/P4U8j9NmTM
Thank you Emery. The evil you have done is enough.— Runtown (@iRuntown) November 29, 2019
Arsenal fans after hearing about Unai Emery sack pic.twitter.com/yTg36Sg15g— Barloh (@Jizzy_jay423) November 29, 2019
Better late than... I'm back to Arsenal #COYG— Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) November 29, 2019
My Father My father— Call me MYKEL (@Hez_mykel) November 29, 2019
The Same way you did it, that Arsenal sacked Unai Emery.
Father Lord, please do it in a big way for Valverde, for the sake of Barca faithfuls pic.twitter.com/0a5vyF77CS
UNAi Emery: you know what to do?— I Cum In Peace💦 (@maxxyfire) November 29, 2019
Ozil: No I don’t
Emery: Me neither. Just tell Aubameyang I said Good Ebening pic.twitter.com/frd4I4liz8
Me waiting for Emery sack letter...so we can begin the parte after parte pic.twitter.com/p3BxHNJ8wt— Usman Lade (@UsmanLade) November 29, 2019
Unia emery didn't do as we expected but left a legend.— KING Morakinyo (@morakcares) November 29, 2019
It is not easy to leave behind a legacy. We will forever say Good Ebening now wow pic.twitter.com/BLc4JVu4xZ
BREAKING: Live scenes from Arsenal’s first training session under Freddie Ljunberg.— 🐐 (@AFCUMD1) November 29, 2019
Reports suggesting Özil, Torreira and Pépé were responsible for the dancing. #afc #Emery #COYG #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/gmoLqebPT3