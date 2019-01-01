'Thank you for absolutely nothing' - Nigeria fans react as Arsenal sack Emery

Football enthusiasts including Arsenal fans in the West African country took to social media to react after the Spaniard was dismissed

fans are apparently excited by 's decision to sack Unai Emery as the club's manager on Friday.

After their 2-1 home defeat to on Thursday, the Gunners released a statement that they had parted ways with Emery and his coaching crew, 18 months after he took over at the helm.

The club's decision came as a relief for Nigerians who saw it as the right step after their seven-game winless streak across all competitions, with assistant coach Freddie Ljungberg tasked to oversee the first-team in an interim role.

Ozil entering Arsenal changing room after hearing Unai Emery has been Sacked like 💃💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/ThrXukNHKL — Dat Osas Cruz (@theOsasCruz) November 29, 2019

Who did this to unai Emery😂 pic.twitter.com/wrn8MMUKZN — #hashtag (@hashtagklassic) November 29, 2019

sacked Mauricio Pochettino even when he got them Champions league finals last season!



Arsenal just sacked Unai Emery for lack of competency!



and Man U once sacked Jose Mourinho!



But Nigerians compensates failures with 2nd terms. — 📌Professor Bolanlè Esq.🗨 (@BolanleCole) November 29, 2019

Unai Emery sacked!!!



Hats off Arsenal 🙌🏼🙌🏼.



Sacking Unai Emery on Black Friday to get discount off his payout and a new manager pic.twitter.com/8tOdmZ044e — Nigga Daddy 🚀 (@tunji96) November 29, 2019

Unai Emery has been Sacked!



What a good ebening to be an Arsenal fan.. pic.twitter.com/JO2EBxNZPt — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) November 29, 2019

Dear Unai Emery

Thank you for absolutely nothing, you wont be missed!



Signed

Arsenal fans Worldwide. pic.twitter.com/ZsEQ8A68Di — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) November 29, 2019

Arsenal fired Unai Emery on the day Fireboy dropped his album....



On some Gbas Gbos level😀😀 pic.twitter.com/P4U8j9NmTM — Borrowed boyfriend (@theonlymubbie) November 29, 2019

Thank you Emery. The evil you have done is enough. — Runtown (@iRuntown) November 29, 2019

Arsenal fans after hearing about Unai Emery sack pic.twitter.com/yTg36Sg15g — Barloh (@Jizzy_jay423) November 29, 2019

Better late than... I'm back to Arsenal #COYG — Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) November 29, 2019

My Father My father



The Same way you did it, that Arsenal sacked Unai Emery.



Father Lord, please do it in a big way for Valverde, for the sake of Barca faithfuls pic.twitter.com/0a5vyF77CS — Call me MYKEL (@Hez_mykel) November 29, 2019

UNAi Emery: you know what to do?



Ozil: No I don’t



Emery: Me neither. Just tell Aubameyang I said Good Ebening pic.twitter.com/frd4I4liz8 — I Cum In Peace💦 (@maxxyfire) November 29, 2019

Me waiting for Emery sack letter...so we can begin the parte after parte pic.twitter.com/p3BxHNJ8wt — Usman Lade (@UsmanLade) November 29, 2019

Unia emery didn't do as we expected but left a legend.



It is not easy to leave behind a legacy. We will forever say Good Ebening now wow pic.twitter.com/BLc4JVu4xZ — KING Morakinyo (@morakcares) November 29, 2019