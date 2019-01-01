Terry will manage Chelsea before Lampard does, says Wise

Former Blues midfielder Lampard has guided Derby County to the Championship play-off final in his first season as a manager

John Terry could beat Frank Lampard in the "race against each other" to become boss, according to former Blues captain Dennis Wise.

Reports have linked manager Lampard with a return to Stamford Bridge amid rumours Maurizio Sarri could seek a switch back to his native .

Lampard, 40, spent more than a decade with the London club as a player and has reached the Championship play-off final in first season in charge of Derby.

He will share a touchline with former team-mate Terry at Wembley on Monday and it is the assistant that Wise views as a stronger choice to land the Chelsea job first.

"If I had to have a bet, if I was really pressed, then I would say John will get the Chelsea job before Frank," Wise told the Sun.

"They will both want it, I'm sure of that and it is a race against the clock — a race against each other — in many ways.

Lampard: “Maybe it’s because my playing career was a little while ago, but I don’t remember feeling so much determination, and I feel it from the players.”#AVFCvDCFC pic.twitter.com/gonsFa06yR — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) May 24, 2019

"John is doing it differently to Frank because he has gone in as an assistant at Villa to Dean Smith — and that's a shrewd move. It means he can listen to some conversations in the manager's office that he has never heard before.

"Players can look up to, respect and admire people like Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti out on the training field, or the way they conduct themselves around the club.

Article continues below

"What the players don't see is the planning, preparation, the tactical analysis and conversations that go on inside the manager's office."

Terry took up a coaching role at Villa in October after captaining the club in their play-off final defeat to 12 months ago.

The ex- centre-back is said to be in the sights of , who are searching for a new manager following the dismissal of Tony Pulis.