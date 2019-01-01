Irfan praises fighting spirit after salvaging late draw against JDT

The Terengganu FC head coach rues the lost opportunity but still reserved praise for his players in the way they claimed a late 2-2 draw at home.

Terengganu gave themselves the best possible start after Lee Tuck slid Khairul Izuan in for the opening goal before 10 minutes of football had been played. Johor Darul Ta'zim FC were stunned as the home side took control of the match right from the kick-off.

Lee Tuck and Thierry Chanta Bin dominated the midfield with Sanjar Shaakhmedov linking the midfield to Tchetche Kipre in the attack, Terengganu were in a buoyant mood but just failed to add to their lead, which would prove costly in the end.

A 5-minute spell in the second half turned the game around for JDT before Kamal Azizi popped up with the vital touch in the 90th minute to help his side gain their first point in two matches. Irfan Bakti felt his team should have gotten more based on what they produced but is adamant a win is just around the corner.

"It was a fantastic display from my players. They were disciplined and create many chances. Even though we conceded twice through set plays, my players were still able to find the equaliser. For sure I wanted three points because we are playing at home and I have to thank the fans for being 100% behind my team."

"In the three games, we've met strong teams, maybe a shame we didn't get 3 points against PKNS. In the next game against Kuala Lumpur, hopefully we'll start to win," said Irfan after the match.

The match also saw JDT being awarded two penalty kicks, one in each half. Diogo Luis Santo blasted the first one wide of the goal but Safawi Rasid scored the second one, which was the first equalising goal in the match. JDT could also possibly have played with a man less after Syamer Kutty Abba's strong lunge in the first half but the young midfielder was only shown a yellow.

Terengganu themselves had a strong call for a penalty of their own when Kipre was brought down by Aidil Zaquan in the second half but no whistle came. Irfan was asked about the performance of the match officials and referee Nazmi Nasaruddin in particular but refused to comment on the matter. On the pitch and off it though, his players and staffs didn't quite take the diplomatic route on the matter.

replays doesnt work bruh https://t.co/xAmN48QwPt — Terengganu Football Club (@FCTerengganu) February 15, 2019

