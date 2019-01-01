Terengganu sign new foreign defender

Current Terengganu centre back Igor Zonjic is likely to depart the club following their new signing.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

have announced the signing of Brazilian defender Luis Gustavo on Wednesday.

The 27-year old Brazilian centre back last played for Ferroviaria in this year, and has previously played in his home country and , on top of a two-year stint in Bahrain with Manama Club.

The Turtles are currently looking to bounce back from a poor first half of the season, with five wins, five draws and five defeats placing them in sixth place at the moment, and leading to the resignation of experienced head coach Irfan Bakti earlier this month.

They have scored 20 league goals this season, but conceded 23.

The Brazilian is set to join the team in June, according to the club's announcement on its social media.

With Luis' arrival, all signs point to the departure of Montenegrin centre back Igor Zonjic, as well as that of Cambodia midfielder Thierry Chantha Bin's.

