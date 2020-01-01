Ten test positive to coronavirus in the Championship

England's second tier is looking to resume next month but has hit an early hurdle

The Championship saw 10 individuals test positive for coronavirus after tests on Thursday and Friday, it was announced.

While the Premier League announced no new positives from the latest round of testing, it was a different story in 's second tier.

The English Football League announced there were 10 positives from eight clubs after 1,058 tests on Thursday and Friday.

"Following the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1,058 players and club staff from the 24 Championship clubs were tested over the course of Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, with 10 individuals testing positive from eight clubs," a statement said.

"Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

"The EFL will continue to make regular and relevant announcements as appropriate in respect of the testing programme to support competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League."



Suspended since March, the Championship is reportedly hoping to restart next month. were a point clear of when the campaign was stopped.

The EFL also said there were seven positive tests from three clubs in League Two, from 135 tests.

"Following an initial round of Covid-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 135 players and club staff were tested from four League Two clubs over the course of Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, with seven individuals testing positive from three clubs," a statement read.

"Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities."

There is currently no testing programme set up in League One.