Temwa Chawinga scores five as Kvarnsveden thrash Lidkopings

The 19-year-old continued her goal-scoring run as her Swedish side claimed their first win of the season

Temwa Chawinga scored five goals in Kvarnsvedens' 6-2 thumping of Lidkopings in a Swedish Elitettan encounter.

Prior to the game, Kvarnsvedens had failed to win any of their opening four games but managed to end their winless streak this term with a convincing win.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring for the hosts in the 36th minute and completed her double two minutes before the half-time break.

Agnes Dahlstrom netted the third goal of the game 10 minutes after the restart and Chawinga scored her treble in the 83rd minute.

Article continues below

The Malawian international, who is in her third season at the club, has now scored eight goals in four outings this term.

's Sarah Michael was in action for Kvarnsvedens for 85 minutes in the encounter before being replaced by Mathilda Henriksson.

Saturday's win moves Karnsvedens to seventh on the log with seven points from five matches, and they will travel to face Sundsvall in their next league game on May 18.