Temwa Chawinga nets 16th Swedish Elitettan goal in Kvarnsvedens draw

The Malawian scored the hosts only goal despite the fact that they were held to a draw by Moron on Sunday

Temwa Chawinga scored her 16th goal of the season as Kvarnsvedens were held by Moron in a 1-1 draw in an Elitettan game.

The 20-year-old forward, who was making her 12th league appearance this term, had netted her third brace of the season in a 4-0 win at Borgeby a week ago.

The Malawian international gave the hosts the lead just 16 minutes into the match but Hayley Dowd's 68th-minute strike for the visitors ensured the two teams eventually shared the spoils.

Chawinga was involved for the duration of the match alongside her teammate and 's Sarah Michael, who has made eight appearances this season, scoring once.

The draw leaves Kvarnsvedens in eighth position with 14 points from 12 games and they will host leaders Hammarby in their next game on June 19.