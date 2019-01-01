Telkom Knockout Cup: Akpeyi has kept Kaizer Chiefs in many games – Isaacs

The former Amakhosi defender has credited the Nigerian keeper whilst expressing delight for the win over the Buccaneers

Former defender Dominic Isaacs has expressed delight after his former team managed to beat old rivals to secure a semi-final spot in the Telkom Knockout Cup competition, saying goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi deserves all the credit.

The retired centre-back has urged the supporters to rally behind the club, insisting that coach Ernst Middendorp needed a pre-season with his players to instil his mentality.

On the other hand, ‘Domza’ admitted that any team could have won the penalty shoot-out and hopes the Glamour Boys can continue to build from their massive victory.

“Akpeyi is doing extremely well, it just shows that football is not a one-man sport or a one-man show," Isaacs told Goal.

“I always say that every day a new football star is born and we can take Akpeyi as an example. He has been doing well for the club and it’s a strong message to (Itumeleng) Khune that he has to really fight to get back into the team

“Akpeyi has been fantastic, keeping Chiefs in many games when things were looking to fall apart. I think people must be fair and give credit where it’s due.”

Coming to the result at Moses Mabhida Stadium, the Cape Umoya United coach expressed delight after his former side eventually defeated their Soweto rivals.

“I’m happy Chiefs is doing well, it’s very difficult in to have patient supporters but I hope they have been served a humble pie,” he added.

"Chiefs are back, the win was very important for the club and the pride. I just hope they will continue to build from strength to strength.

“Any football club can go through a rough spell and it’s what happened to Chiefs. I said the coach needed a proper pre-season and the players can now understand his tactics."

Following a 2-2 draw, where coach Rhulani Mokwena's men fought back to force the clash into penalties, the Cape Town-based legend added that either team could have won it.

“It was a good result for Chiefs but the result could have gone either way when we talk about penalties," he continued.

"Of course, Chiefs can challenge for this trophy. They are in the semis and they have all the chances of taking it. The coach is good, he has signed new players such as Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro is revived and Khama Billiat, as well as Lebogang Manyama, are back to their best.

“Nurkovic and Castro have brought a new dimension because we were accustomed to a short passing game at Chiefs, breaking the opposition but it’s different now.

“They can play direct football, they are very dangerous on set plays and can break down any team with passes. You have the likes of Dumisani Zuma and George Maluleka.

"I always believe that Maluleka is yet to reach his best. Once that guy reaches his best form that is when Chiefs will click and kill the opponent.”