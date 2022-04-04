TECNOxNUGA: An epic sporting experience for all

Client Supplied

The 26th edition of The Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), held last week at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), was competitive, thrilling, and exciting!The Nigerian University Games Association organizes a series of sporting contests annually for universities all around the country to part take-in. There are lots of prizes to be won, lots of athletes with excellent skills and the best part… "The Bragging Rights!"More than 10,000 athletes from 136 universities nationwide came out to compete in the various categories. But the highlights were the several brands that were part of this great event to support Nigerian sports to the fullest.



One of those brands is the renowned smartphone brand TECNO, which always supports Nigerian youths with mind-blowing gifts.



TECNO gave out CAMON 18 Smartphones to all winners across these ten categories:



· Table Tennis.



· Lawn Tennis.



· Football (most valuable male player).



· Football (highest goal scorer male).



· Football (most valuable female player).



· Football (highest goal scorer female).



· Athletics (100 Mates).



· High Jump.



· Chess games.



· Basketball best player.





The winners were so excited to be gifted such an advanced and state-of-the-art TECNO smartphone that they could not keep their excitement in check while showing it to their colleagues.



Thanks to TECNO, the winners can add the CAMON 18 Smartphones to their list of prizes. The NUGA games was a thrilling experience, from the adrenaline, fun, cheering from fans and supporters made it seem like a University Olympics.



Congratulations to all the universities that won. They have bragging rights for the year 2022!



Rep your alma-mata!!



