TECNO WOW Promo: brand presents grand prize to lucky winner

TECNO has signed off on its WOW promo in grand style; delivering on all wow promises.

A few weeks ago, TECNO heralded the start of the football season with the WOW Promo. As is common knowledge, TECNO mobile is an official partner of Manchester City Football club, so it isn’t such a surprise that the brand decided to open many more Nigerians to the love of the game.



The brand gave its fans and customers the chance to win exciting gift items including the Grand Prize of a Car!



Now, to the juiciest part of all of this! After all was said and done of the WOW Promo, Adebayo Aluko emerged the very, very lucky winner of the Grand Prize, A Car! He had bought the TECNO phone for his mother as a gift. And when he was contacted by TECNO about his lucky win, it was his mother he called first to break the great news. To say he was ecstatic as he collected the car from the TECNO redemption centre, is an understatement. You can see his moving joy for yourself here.







Fans also got lucky at three points during the Promo. Some did, from the lucky deep that happened at the point of purchase, after they bought the Spark 7 (32GB+2GB) variant or the TECNO Pop 5 smartphone. Some won at the regional draws with the raffle tickets they got after their purchases, while the luckiest of them got the Car grand prize at the end of the promo.



There were also weekly online and offline draws for such prizes as TVs, Microwave ovens, TECNO A3 ear buds, standing fans and many more. Also, for every match day, TECNO's social media fans won smartphones for correct scores predictions. Ultimately, TECNO’s WOW Promo rained lots of gift items.



It goes without saying that TECNO has made an indelible mark in Adebayo Aluko’s life as well as the others who benefited from this promo.



