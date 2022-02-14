TECNO hosts users to a grand evening of Afcon football #TECNOFOOTBALLSEASON

Africa’s biggest football tournament is done and dusted, but we're still reeling in the excitement and thrill it brought, especially as fans of Senegal, Egypt, and Cameroon across Africa and the world continue to celebrate their faves.



To ensure a fun and memorable final, renowned mobile brand, TECNO, ended its month-long Football Season Promo on a high note, hosting its fans and football lovers to fun night out watching the AFCON final amidst music, lots to eat and drink and a lot more to win. All customers had to do was purchase a smartphone, and they were given a VIP card with a unique invitation to this fantastic event. Fans were hosted at different locations in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.





The TECNO Football Season Promo afforded hundreds of true football lovers and enthusiasts the opportunity to win smartphones and branded gift items by predicting correctly the scores of football matches throughout the campaign.





Speaking about the campaign, the Project Manager, Charles Enwere, said ‘The Football Season Campaign aimed to gather our fans and users who are also football lovers and reward them for purchasing a smartphone or engaging with us on social media via score predictions, and it was a huge success. It’s always fun to engage with our fans and create activities that leave them with memorable experiences. That is exactly what this football fans hangout was about.”



The final AFCON match between Egypt and Senegal took place on February 6, 2022, and TECNO had a delightful surprise in store for its customers. The event locations for these private hangout events were elegantly decorated in TECNO's corporate colors. Food, beverages, a pleasant seating area, and much more were available. The invitees began to arrive not long after that. They were taken aback by the lengths to which the brand went to make them feel at ease merely to watch a football match.





Users were handed raffle tickets to fill out while sitting in their seats, putting them in the running to win brand-new smartphones at the event. The football match began, and we could hear the excitement as fans waited to see who would win, while rooting for their favorite team.



With the game ending in a deadlock, penalties came to the rescue and there was a clear winner at the end of the shootout. While everyone applauded the winning country, TECNO, on the other hand, was not through rewarding its customers.



All of the raffle tickets were gathered and placed in a wheel, and one lucky TECNO user in all the states were chosen to get a brand new Spark 8C and the lucky fans couldn’t hide their excitement for their winnings. But they weren't the only TECNO users to go away with a reward; other lucky TECNO users were also given TECNO branded items.





Following the awarding of prizes, there was music, quiz games, networking and dancing. It was simply a fun night out as the guests couldn't stop themselves from appreciating the brand for not just an exciting night, but also for the many wins.



