TECNO applauds English Premier League Champions Manchester City

Manchester City's constant pursuit of excellence and unwavering “never give up” attitude reflect what TECNO is all about

The 2020-21 Premier League season has seen its ups and downs. It was certainly a challenging year on and off the soccer pitch this season not just for football clubs but for fans and partners as well.

Never the less, both TECNO and Manchester City seem to have found their groove, with TECNO now out-pacing Samsung in Africa and Manchester City having won two competitions – the Premier League and the Carabao Cup and potentially being crowned Champions of Europe on May 29th.



Mr Danni Xu, CMO of TECNO commented on the partnership, “We’ve always admired the spirit of Manchester City, their constant pursuit of excellence, and unwavering “never give up” attitude. This is what TECNO is all about, and we have been fortunate enough to collaborate with such a prestigious club that perfectly embodies our brand spirit and “Stop At Nothing” attitude in constantly bringing the best of contemporary technologies that's stylishly designed.”



Also talking about Manchester City’s victory, Attai Oguche, Marketing Manager TECNO Nigeria said; “It is such a great time to be a Manchester City supporter. All season long, TECNO rooted for the team every step of the way. The team’s tenacity and press for excellence are 2 unmistakable values that have brought them the trophy. These are clearly the traits which TECNO and Manchester City both have in common; That never-give-up, Stop-at-Nothing attitude that births excellence.”



This is TECNO’s fifth consecutive year as partners with the Premier League Champions. To celebrate the team’s achievements, TECNO fans will have a chance to win some awesome prizes as Manchester City progress closer to further glory.



About TECNO

TECNO Mobile is a smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “Stop at Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations which is demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smartphones, smart wearables and devices made for consumers in over 60 emerging markets across the world. TECNO is also the Official Partner of Manchester City, Premier League Champions 2020-21. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com.