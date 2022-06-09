Tau got worse from Belgium to England and Al Ahly - Sesa

The 48-year-old former Red Devils' assistant coach suggests the Bafana Bafana forward should not have a place at the club

Ex-Al Ahly assistant coach David Sesa believes South Africa international Percy Tau is not at the level to play for the club.

The 28-year-old joined the Club of the Century in 2021 from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. He has been on and off the team due to injuries but played a vital role in helping the club reach the Caf Champions League.

However, the Red Devils fell 2-0 to Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca.

"Tau was very good in Belgium, but right now, his performances have gotten worse and he’s not on the level to play for Al Ahly," Sesa said as quoted by Kingfut.

"[Luis] Miquissone is not performing well too, the two players are not on the Al Ahly level right now."

The 48-year-old further opined on Pitso Mosimane's tactics and those of former coach Rene Weiler who coached the Egyptian heavyweights from 2019 to 2020.

"Al Ahly didn’t play well against Wydad. Despite having a lot of good players, they weren’t having a good game," Sesa continued.

"Mosimane is a good coach, and he won two Caf Champions League titles with the team.

"Compared to Weiler, Mosimane’s playstyle is different, when I worked with Weiler we were more focused on attacking and scoring more goals."

Weiler helped the Red Devils to the Egyptian Premier League title in the 2019/20 season. He also won the Egyptian Super Cup with the club.

Mosimane has won the Caf Champions League with Al Ahly twice, two Caf Super Cups as well as the Egypt Cup.

In a recent interview, Al Ahly legend Taha Ismail suggested some changes should be made at the club for a better new season.

"Al Ahly should sell Ali Maaloul, he’s a big name and the club can financially benefit from him," Ismail said, as quoted by KingFut.

"[Aliou] Dieng should also be sold, and after that, they should buy other high-quality players.

"Tau is not a high-quality player as well, he should be replaced. We need to bring better players to Al Ahly."