Tau hands Al Ahly and Bafana Bafana boost ahead of new Egyptian Premier League season

Al Ahly have announced Percy Tau has finally resumed full training ahead of their opening game of the new season in Egypt.

Tau had a full training session with his Al Ahly teammates

The Lion of Judah had been out injured for just over two months

Al Ahly's next game is against Ismaily

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils had recently stated that the Bafana Bafana international was doing light training as he edged closer to returning from an injury he picked up in early August.

The man nicknamed Lion of Judah has now resumed full training with the 2022-23 Egyptian Premier League campaign set to start next week.

The Cairo-based giants provided an update on Tau on Sunday after the team progressed to the Caf Champions League group stage having hammered Tunisia's Monastir 4-0 on aggregate in a second-round tie.

WHAT DID AL AHLY SAY: “Percy Tau, the club's first football team midfielder, participated in the team's full team training after the end of his rehabilitation program," a club statement read.

"Tau took part in a group training with the rest of the players, after recovering from the injury that kept him away during the last period.

"Al Ahly defeated Tunisian side Union of Monastir in the second leg of the 32nd round of the Caf Champions League, 3-0, in the match that brought the two teams together yesterday evening at Al Ahly We Salam Stadium.

"Al Ahly are preparing to face the Ismaily team, scheduled for next Wednesday, at the start of the Premier League competition in the new season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE?: Having been tipped to leave Al Ahly at the end of last season as he had reportedly been written off by some at the club, Tau has been given an opportunity to prove himself.

The 28-year-old was the Red Devils' standout performer in last season's Caf Champions League knockout stage - scoring goals and providing assists to inspire the team to the final where they lost to Morocco's Wydad Casablanca.

However, the Lion of Judah was just unfortunate with injuries that hampered his progress at the 10-time African champions and he saw his compatriot Pitso Mosimane leave after resigning as the club's head coach.

Tau, who is part of Al Ahly's Champions League squad, will be hoping to impress the club's new head coach Marcel Koller and re-cement his place in the team as one of the key players.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star's return to full training will also come as a welcome boost for Bafana with the left-footed player being coach Hugo Broos' first-choice forward.

Bafana are expected to be in action during next month's international Fifa break just before the Fifa World Cup and Tau could be considered by Broos with the 2023 Afcon qualifiers coming up in March next year.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR AL AHLY AND TAU: The Witbank-born player and his teammates preparing for their opening league game of the season which is against Ismaily on Wednesday. Tau grabbed a brace against Ismaily as the Red Devils claimed a 4-0 win in August 2021.