Tau: Brighton & Hove Albion could recall attacker from Anderlecht in January

The 26-year-old speedy attacking midfielder could spend the second half of the 2020-21 season in the Premier League, according to reports in the UK

Percy Tau's dream of playing in the English Premier League could soon become a reality at the start of 2021.

The 26-year-old attacker is currently on loan at Belgian giants from Premier League side & Hove Albion whom he joined in 2018.

According to The Athletic, Brighton have inserted a mid-season recall option on his loan contract with Anderlecht.

This is because the club is hopeful that amendments to regulations in the United Kingdom after Brexit could enable Tau to finally acquire his work permit after failing to qualify for it for the past two years.

The international was loaned to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise immediately after joining Brighton as it was made clear to him that he wouldn't be able to play in the Premier League yet.

He spent a season at Gilloise, winning the hearts of the Belgian football fans with his superb performances in his debut season.

Tau would then be crowned the Proximus Player of the Season following his 13 goals and 12 assists for the Belgian second division outfit.

His performances caught the eye of who then acquired his services on loan from Brighton last season.

What the deal meant for Tau was that he would get to play in European competitions and increase his chances of being granted a visa in the UK.

And the left-footer did well for Brugge in both the Uefa and .

However, his efforts were not enough to get the UK work permit and the English side was again forced to loan him out, this time to Vincent Kompany's team, Anderlecht.

But the latest developments mean Tau's chances of playing in the Premier League are looking promising - and his parent club is also hopeful of giving the Witbank-born attacker his big break.

If the move eventually happens, Tau would become the first Bafana Bafana player to play in the Premier League since Steven Pienaar who returned home following Sunderland's relegation to the Championship in 2017.

South Africa, however, is represented by one of their U23 national team players in Khanya Leshabela, who's at .

Leshabela is yet to make a first-team debut for the Foxes.