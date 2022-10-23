Tau: Bafana Bafana star returns to action as Al Ahly secure Aswan win ahead of Zamalek clash

South Africa international Percy Tau made his return to competitive football when he featured for Al Ahly against Aswan on Sunday.

Tau was sidelined for over two months due to an injury

The Lion of Judah made a substitute appearance against the Nile Crocodiles

Al Ahly's next game is Cairo Derby clash against Zamalek

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old came on in the 86th minute in what was the Red Eagles' second Egyptian Premier League game of the 2022-23 campaign.

Nicknamed Lion of Judah, Tau was able to help coach Marcel Koller's side hold the Nile Crocodiles in the latter stages of the match and ultimately, Al Ahly emerged as 1-0 winners courtesy of Ali Maaloul's goal.

It is Tau's maiden appearance of the new campaign having recovered from an injury he picked up in a league game against Al Masry in early August and it proved to be a season-ending injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE?: The Lion of Judah's return from injury has given Al Ahly a welcome boost with the Cairo giants having endured a disappointing 2021-22 season in which they failed to win the competitions they coveted the most, the Egyptian Premier League and Caf Champions League.

The Red Eagles are expected to mount a serious challenge for the two titles this term under coach Koller. The Austrian mentor replaced Ricardo Soares who was dismissed at the end of last season after failing to win a trophy with the ambitious club.

Koller seems to be ready to give Tau a chance to re-cement his place in the 10-time African champions' starting line-up and it is up to the Bafana Bafana star to work hard and impress the 1999-2000 Swiss Super League title-winning coach.

TAU IN ACTION AGAINST ASWAN

WHAT IS NEXT FOR AL AHLY AND TAU: The Lion of Judah will be hoping to make another appearance when Al Ahly take on their arch-rivals Zamalek on Friday. The Egyptian Super Cup encounter is scheduled to be played at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.