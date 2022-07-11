Tau: Al Ahly issue injury update ahead of Egyptian Cup final with Zamalek

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star, who is a nominee for the 2022 Caf Inter-club Player of the Year award, has been unlucky with injuries

Al Ahly have issued an injury update on one of their attackers Percy Tau with an Egyptian Cup final clash with Zamalek looming on July 21.

On June 26, the Red Eagles announced that the South Africa international had suffered an injury in his quadriceps and that he would be out for a month.

With the Egyptian Cup final scheduled to be played soon, Al Ahly have now revealed that Tau will recover from his injury within the next two weeks.

"Percy Tau, Al Ahly’s attacking midfielder, continued his recovery program on Sunday on the sidelines of the team’s training session at El Tetsh Stadium," a club statement read on Monday.

"Ahmed Abu Abla, the team’s doctor, revealed that Tau is expected to fully recover from his injury within the next two weeks.

"On a similar note, Al Ahly’s football first team continued their preparations on Sunday for Tuesday’s league game against Future F.C."

This means the 28-year-old could miss the clash against Zamalek which will be played at Borg El Arab Stadium.

The man nicknamed Lion of Judah has struggled with injuries this year having missed the Fifa Club World Cup in the UAE in February this year.

He was also omitted from the Bafana Bafana team which faced France and Guinea in international friendly matches in March.