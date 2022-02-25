Tau: Al Ahly given boost as striker makes final squad to play Mamelodi Sundowns in Caf Champions League

Caf Champions League defending champions Al Ahly have included Percy Tau in their squad to play Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Bafana Bafana attacker has been out of action since the end of January and went on to miss the Fifa Club World Cup, where the Red Devils finished third. The 27-year-old was doubtful ahead of the game against Masandawana, but it seems that is not the case anymore.

The Egyptians have included the South African in their 22-man squad to play the PSL reigning champions.

Prior to the fixture, the African champions’ football director Sayed Abdelhafiz updated the versatile attacker was 95 percent ready to play against the Brazilians.

"The coaching staff had to rest a number of players during El-Makkasa games, Ali Maaloul and Mohamed Abdelmoneim needed the time off the pitch," Sayed told Al Ahly TV as per Kingfut.

"We have four important games against Sundowns and Al-Merreikh in the Champions League, we need our players to be ready by then. Even the best players in the world are benched when the coaching staff decides it. We have the motive to go for the third consecutive Caf Champions League title, no one has ever done it before.

"Percy Tau is 95% ready for Sundowns game. We decided to rest him in the El-Makkasa game to make sure he’s fit for the Sundowns clash. On the other hand, Ayman Ashraf will probably not be able to participate, but Abdelmoneim and Maaloul are ready."

Before getting injured, Tau had scored five goals for the team in seven league matches and will be keen to make his continental debut for the Team of the Century.

Furthermore, it will be the first time the attacker will be facing the Brazilians since leaving the Tshwane heavyweights back in 2018.

It will be the second Group A game Al Ahly will be playing after a goalless draw in the previous match away to Al Hilal Omdurman. Their opponents have played two already, winning one and drawing the other.