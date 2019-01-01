Tatsuma Yoshida: '"Disappointed with result not performance"

Lions' performance commended by Tatsuma though result leaves door open for regret...

As the Lions incurred a second defeat in two games in their 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign, it was thus understandable that coach Tatsuma Yoshida felt disappointed at the result in his post-match conference.

"I’m disappointed only in the result, not the performances of my boys. We played well, but it was clearly not enough,” he said.

“It’s the little details which we have to keep working at. We have to start our matches better, we have to stay at a high intensity for the whole match, and we cannot give our opponents scoring opportunities.

“I took over in May, and I have seen much improvement among the team. But we have to accept the result, and keep working together.”

On the other hand, in the game, Singapore showed courage against Uzbekistan - which also impressed the coach of the White - Vadim Abramov.

" I looked at the previous games and they looked like a good team. They are a very good team."

Indeed ever since Tatsuma has taken charge of the Lions, the team looks as if it can go toe to toe against some of the best in Asia, However, the Japanese must solve certain key issues if the Lions are to bridge the gap - that separates the best from the average.