West wants more opportunities for African coaches after Belmadi and Keshi feats

The former Nigeria international has praised the contributions of the Desert Foxes boss to the development of African football

Taribo West believes African coaches should be given more opportunities following the feats achieved by coach Djamel Belmadi and former manager Stephen Keshi.

Belmadi led the Desert Foxes to clinch the 2019 in for the second time in the history of the North African country.

The 44-year-old, thus, followed in the footsteps of Keshi, who led the Nigeria national team to win the 2013 continental title in .

West has lauded the impact of the African legends and feels more African coaches should be given a chance to prove their worth.

“It's a very good thing to have entrusted a local coach with such rich experience as Belmadi. We have spent enough on foreign coaches,” Taribo told Le Buteur.

“Belmadi has shown that we have talent among our former players and that we can do things well. It is true that Belmadi had the players to win the Afcon but his touch is undeniable.

“At this level, there is no room for mistake and Djamel has succeeded in upgrading the African coach, and before him is Stephen Keshi.

“So we have to give African coaches more opportunities, especially those who have had enormous experience in Europe and Africa as players.”

West played along with former Algeria greats Saib Moussa and Tasfouet during his time with Auxerre, where he won the Championnat de and Coupe de France.

“Saib is a great friend, we are brothers, we spent unforgettable moments together in Auxerre,” he continued.

“Afterwards, there was the arrival of Tasfouet and we had become like a family, also with our coach Guy Roux who was also a father for us.

“I spent four and a half or five wonderful years with my brothers Moussa and Tasfouet. Algeria is a huge football power, with a lot of great players that I had the pleasure of knowing and who are currently in big clubs in Europe like the one playing in [Riyad Mahrez].”

West had 42 caps for the Nigeria national team and was part of the side that finished as runner-up in the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles will rekindle their rivalry with Algeria when they meet in a friendly on October 9 as part of their preparations for their Afcon qualifying game against Sierra Leone in November.