Yanga fire coach Eymael after calling Tanzanian fans monkeys

The tactician allegedly compared the country's fans to monkeys after a frustrating draw in the domestic top flight

Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC have fired Belgian coach Luc Eymael for racist remarks allegedly made on Wednesday when he compared the country's fans to monkeys in an astonishing tirade.

Following a 1-1 draw with Mtibwa Sugar in which he saw his team drop to third in the league, the 60-year-old tore into the club's supporters, claiming they were ignorant about football and lambasting the conditions he had been working in since arriving in .

“The fans can be stupid in this country, they can only shout," Eymael told local journalists in audio obtained by Goal. "It’s like monkeys, you know monkeys will make monkey noise, they can only do that. They don’t know anything in soccer.

More teams

“Playing on such kind of pitches for the level of 7 or 8 division in Europe is not for me," he added. "Changing rooms like that are not for me.

“I don’t have a car, what is that? I don’t have wifi, I don’t have the DSTV, no, no, no.

"Working with these conditions is not for me, my man," the veteran manager added. "My wife is not enjoying here, she is disgusted, and me. I am disgusted. The only pleasure I have is because the [grounds] are full [during match days] but these fans don’t know anything about soccer.”

Eymael also proceeded to accuse the referees of bias, claiming that the country's officials were favourable to Yanga's bitter rivals Simba, and asked to be released from his contract.

“You know with officiating is always against [Yanga] and favouring Simba and not giving us clear penalties," he accused. "Stuff like that is not for me.

"I asked them again to release me, I asked them: 'Please let me do my last game and let me go. I prefer to go, I am not enjoying your country, you are uneducated people.'"

Unsurprisingly, Eymael's comments were not well received by the club's management and, as expected, action has been taken against the experienced coach.

"Yanga management has been saddened by inhumane and racist remarks made by coach Luc Eymael and reported by several media outlets as well as social media," the 27-time-league champions said in a statement signed by interim Secretary-General Simon Patrick and obtained by Goal.

"Owing to those unsporting remarks, Yanga management has decided to fire Luc Eymael effective today, Monday, July 27 and will ensure he leaves the country as soon as possible."

The Jangwani-based side have also apologised to respective authorities for the remarks made by the 60-year-old.

"The management apologises to the country's leaders, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), members, Yanga fans and the citizens in general for the disgusting and demeaning remarks by coach Luc Eymael.

"Yanga SC values and believe in pillars of discipline and humanity, and is against any form of racism."

Article continues below

Eymael was appointed to lead Wananchi in January, taking over from Congolese tactician Mwinyi Zahera.

The Belgian coach is known for speaking his mind and has a history of making controversial remarks.

During his tenure, Yanga struggled for consistency; he had a target of winning the and ensure the team play in the Caf Confederation Cup next season, but a 4-1 loss to Simba SC in the cup semi-finals meant he missed out on his target of cup glory.

