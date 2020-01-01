Tanzania extend winning run in Unaf tournament with Algeria win

The Twiga Stars maintained a winning start to their campaign in the North African five-nation championship in Tunisia with Sunday's win

extended their winning start in the Union of North African Federations (Unaf) women's tournament, with a 3-2 victory over at the Karam Stadium on Sunday.

The Twiga Stars, who are competing as guests in the five-nation event, opened their campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of Mauritania and were aiming to build on their fine start against the Algerians.

The East Africans started the contest brightly with Mwanaahamesi Oumari firing them in front after just eight minutes in the match.

However, the ambitious Algerians rallied to get back into the match and Anisa Delidge scored the equaliser in the 22nd minute before Houriya gave them the lead in the 45th minute.

Before the half-time break, Oumari led the fightback for Tanzania and she went on to grab the leveller deep inside first-half injury time.

In the second half, the teams failed to find the back of the net and were almost destined to share the spoils until Diana Lucas scored an injury-time finish to ensure the Tanzanites earned all three points.

In the other match, Smyt Aleamiri, Ayman Musharat and Shima' Bin Muhamad were on target as thrashed Murutania 3-0.

The results mean Tanzania lead the standings with six points, while and Tunisia are second and third with three points each, followed by pointless Algeria and Muritania after two games.

On Monday, the competition continues with Morocco taking on Tanzania in the early kick-off before Algeria battle Mauritania.